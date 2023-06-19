Cyngn Inc. (CYN) on Track to Reach $7.50 in a Year

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) is 78.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $1.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 21.16% and 16.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 9.09% at the moment leaves the stock 23.54% off its SMA200. CYN registered -24.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a 41.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.69%, and is 23.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $37.20M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.04% and -30.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.50%).

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.20% this year.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.70M, and float is at 33.14M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cyngn Inc. (CYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Macleod Karen M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Macleod Karen M bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $1.23 per share for a total of $1538.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50163.0 shares.