Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) up 74.72% since start of the year

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) is 74.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCTH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is -12.35% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -5.98% at the moment leaves the stock 42.00% off its SMA200. DCTH registered 67.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.55.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.95%, and is -9.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $71.08M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.80% and -21.28% from its 52-week high.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delcath Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.62M, and float is at 8.39M with Short Float at 5.73%.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MICHEL GERARD J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MICHEL GERARD J bought 19,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $4.84 per share for a total of $95087.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Delcath Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Rosalind Advisors, Inc. (Director) bought a total of 15,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $3.62 per share for $55045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the DCTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SALAMON STEVEN A J (Director) acquired 15,215 shares at an average price of $3.62 for $55045.0. The insider now directly holds 455,315 shares of Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH).