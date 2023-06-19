DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) is 121.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is 23.38% and 64.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 10.06% at the moment leaves the stock 114.47% off its SMA200. DMAC registered 59.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.14.

The stock witnessed a 100.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.44%, and is 11.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.27% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 212.50% and 0.58% from its 52-week high.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.00% this year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.45M, and float is at 20.44M with Short Float at 0.32%.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wambeke David J.,the company’sChief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Wambeke David J. bought 468,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Giuffre Randall Michael (Director) bought a total of 37,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.43 per share for $53023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the DMAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Giuffre Randall Michael (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $28000.0. The insider now directly holds 223,146 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC).