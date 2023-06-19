Endava plc (DAVA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -29.45% Change This Year

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is -29.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.62 and a high of $115.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $53.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $52.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $79.49 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.51% lower than the price target low of $42.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.97, the stock is 7.80% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -24.98% off its SMA200. DAVA registered -40.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.43.

The stock witnessed a 8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is 18.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Endava plc (DAVA) has around 12183 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.02 and Fwd P/E is 18.74. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.95% and -53.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Endava plc (DAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endava plc (DAVA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endava plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.10% this year.

Endava plc (DAVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.60M, and float is at 40.15M with Short Float at 2.86%.