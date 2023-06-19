Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is -32.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.84 and a high of $28.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FISI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.49, the stock is -1.24% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -26.17% off its SMA200. FISI registered -38.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.97%.

The stock witnessed a -1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) has around 672 employees, a market worth around $256.75M and $217.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.87 and Fwd P/E is 5.31. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.19% and -42.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Financial Institutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.35M, and float is at 15.01M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOSWELL DONALD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOSWELL DONALD bought 890 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $16.74 per share for a total of $14899.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9407.0 shares.

Financial Institutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HOLLIDAY SUSAN R (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $15.70 per share for $15700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the FISI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, GULLO SAMUEL M (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $15.94 for $31880.0. The insider now directly holds 33,004 shares of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI).

Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -30.43% down over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -25.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.