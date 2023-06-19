FLL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Now

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is -15.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 41.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.39, the stock is -10.57% and -8.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock -13.72% off its SMA200. FLL registered -5.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.46.

The stock witnessed a -8.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.69%, and is -6.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) has around 1281 employees, a market worth around $232.92M and $172.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.97. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.57% and -36.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full House Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -228.60% this year.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.41M, and float is at 32.54M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Braunlich Carl G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Braunlich Carl G sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $7.15 per share for a total of $7150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23853.0 shares.

Full House Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Braunlich Carl G (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $6.92 per share for $6920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24853.0 shares of the FLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Braunlich Carl G (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $7989.0. The insider now directly holds 25,853 shares of Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) that is trading -3.25% down over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is 27.82% higher over the same period. Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is -11.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.