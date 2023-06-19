Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) is -26.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.28 and a high of $23.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.24, the stock is 10.46% and 15.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -19.29% off its SMA200. FFIC registered -34.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.86%.

The stock witnessed a 32.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.32%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $431.33M and $337.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.85 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.45% and -38.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flushing Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.27M, and float is at 28.23M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRASSI LOUIS C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GRASSI LOUIS C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $30140.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Flushing Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 7,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $19.49 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73075.0 shares of the FFIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Kelly Theresa (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $20.82 for $41640.0. The insider now directly holds 37,997 shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC).

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) that is trading 30.30% up over the past 12 months and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) that is -8.56% lower over the same period. Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is -55.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.