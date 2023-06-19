Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 6.18% Upside

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) is 33.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.28 and a high of $21.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 0.08% and 8.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 36.65% off its SMA200. FOR registered 46.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.25.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.74%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.78% and -5.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forestar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.60% this year.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.94M, and float is at 18.13M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ringler G.F. (Rick) III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ringler G.F. (Rick) III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $20.12 per share for a total of $40238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7267.0 shares.

Forestar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Ringler G.F. (Rick) III (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $15.17 per share for $45499.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6678.0 shares of the FOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, BARTOK DANIEL C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $23000.0. The insider now directly holds 57,993 shares of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR).

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -12.11% down over the past 12 months and Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) that is 17.22% higher over the same period. The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) is 15.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.