Galecto Inc. (GLTO) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 83.29% Upside

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) is 146.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLTO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 52.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 23.95% and 35.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 26.22% at the moment leaves the stock 43.36% off its SMA200. GLTO registered 62.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.33%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

The stock witnessed a 23.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.92%, and is 29.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.42% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 173.08% and -3.73% from its 52-week high.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galecto Inc. (GLTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galecto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.40% this year.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.67M, and float is at 25.48M with Short Float at 0.05%.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Galecto Inc. (GLTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 13,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $25785.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Galecto Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 41,446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $1.86 per share for $77090.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the GLTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 13,946 shares at an average price of $1.82 for $25382.0. The insider now directly holds 182,504 shares of Galecto Inc. (GLTO).