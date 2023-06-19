GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) is -22.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.73 and a high of $81.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WGS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.06% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is -3.64% and -17.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock -60.41% off its SMA200. WGS registered -85.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.11%, and is 6.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $187.28M and $223.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -91.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.60%).

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.06M, and float is at 17.89M with Short Float at 4.46%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feeley Kevin,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Feeley Kevin sold 903 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $5860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5871.0 shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Stueland Katherine (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $6.49 per share for $17354.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20034.0 shares of the WGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Saad Kareem (Chief Transformation Officer) disposed off 845 shares at an average price of $6.49 for $5484.0. The insider now directly holds 7,976 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS).