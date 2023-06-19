Genprex Inc. (GNPX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is -43.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -5.45% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -31.71% off its SMA200. GNPX registered -39.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.98%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.08.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is -8.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.02% and -69.15% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.47M, and float is at 47.38M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VACZY CATHERINE M,the company’sEVP GC Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that VACZY CATHERINE M bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $21478.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Genprex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Varner John Rodney (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $1.05 per share for $20045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20800.0 shares of the GNPX stock.