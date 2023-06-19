Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) is 8.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -8.27% and -16.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.18% off its SMA200. GLT registered -57.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.51.

The stock witnessed a -14.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.07%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $135.21M and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.71% and -60.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.96M, and float is at 43.43M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fogarty Kevin Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fogarty Kevin Michael bought 33,422 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Glatfelter Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Fogarty Kevin Michael (Director) bought a total of 38,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $3.49 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Fogarty Kevin Michael (Director) acquired 27,835 shares at an average price of $3.58 for $99621.0. The insider now directly holds 77,835 shares of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT).