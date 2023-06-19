Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GRNT Stock Is Going Next

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) is -27.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is 9.32% and 12.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. GRNT registered -34.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.14.

The stock witnessed a 11.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.54%, and is 9.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 9.19% over the month.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $847.31M and $494.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.29 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Distance from 52-week low is 36.66% and -53.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.50%).

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.00M, and float is at 21.70M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Darden Thaddeus,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Darden Thaddeus bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $6.14 per share for a total of $18420.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that MCCARTNEY JOHN (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $6.20 per share for $6200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24564.0 shares of the GRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, MCCARTNEY JOHN (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $5.95 for $5950.0. The insider now directly holds 23,564 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT).