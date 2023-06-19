Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -34.53% Change This Year

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is -34.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $51.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTLF stock was last observed hovering at around $31.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.18% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.68% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.52, the stock is 2.30% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -28.03% off its SMA200. HTLF registered -27.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.76%.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.17%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) has around 1991 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $750.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.93% and -40.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.62M, and float is at 38.67M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Engel Robert B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Engel Robert B bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $20.52 per share for a total of $32830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24600.0 shares.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Lee Bruce K (HTLF President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $27.55 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70039.0 shares of the HTLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Engel Robert B (Director) acquired 4,291 shares at an average price of $23.59 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 23,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF).

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading -7.68% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 12.60% higher over the same period. QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) is -18.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.