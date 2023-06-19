Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Is Up 104.46% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) is 104.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.99 and a high of $57.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HY stock was last observed hovering at around $51.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.75, the stock is 1.31% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 41.71% off its SMA200. HY registered 48.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.14%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $888.55M and $3.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.55% and -10.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.05M, and float is at 9.66M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SICHEL SUSAN,the company’sMember of a Group. SEC filings show that SICHEL SUSAN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $51.71 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7100.0 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that KELLY MARTHA S (Member of a Group) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $45.72 per share for $68580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8500.0 shares of the HY stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 79.88% up over the past 12 months. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is -34.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.