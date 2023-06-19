Identiv Inc. (INVE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) is 3.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $16.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INVE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.46, the stock is 1.40% and 12.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -13.17% off its SMA200. INVE registered -36.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $270.78.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.70%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) has around 343 employees, a market worth around $168.60M and $113.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.65. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.14% and -56.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Identiv Inc. (INVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Identiv Inc. (INVE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Identiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -432.60% this year.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.79M, and float is at 21.56M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Identiv Inc. (INVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUMPHREYS STEVEN,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that HUMPHREYS STEVEN bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $6.93 per share for a total of $34650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Identiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HUMPHREYS STEVEN (CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $6.94 per share for $34724.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the INVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, HUMPHREYS STEVEN (CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.76 for $67600.0. The insider now directly holds 139,215 shares of Identiv Inc. (INVE).

Identiv Inc. (INVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brady Corporation (BRC) that is trading 6.15% up over the past 12 months and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is 31.31% higher over the same period. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is -34.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.