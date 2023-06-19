IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) is -43.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.29% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 43.18% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.66, the stock is -14.11% and -16.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -46.53% off its SMA200. IGMS registered -31.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

The stock witnessed a -18.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.30%, and is -9.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $434.60M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.82% and -65.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.30%).

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.59M, and float is at 17.95M with Short Float at 24.33%.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gauthier George,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Gauthier George sold 1,259 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $12.31 per share for a total of $15497.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40953.0 shares.

IGM Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Decker Lisa Lynn (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 1,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $12.31 per share for $15497.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41181.0 shares of the IGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Tahir Misbah (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,259 shares at an average price of $12.31 for $15497.0. The insider now directly holds 50,711 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS).

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 0.40% higher over the same period.