Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is -25.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.90 and a high of $24.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBCP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $17.91, the stock is 1.87% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -13.13% off its SMA200. IBCP registered -4.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.30%.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has around 803 employees, a market worth around $388.47M and $188.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.52 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.20% and -28.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.10M, and float is at 20.14M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beia Terance L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Beia Terance L bought 1,831 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $15.62 per share for a total of $28600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38120.0 shares.

Independent Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Mohr Gavin A. (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $16.60 per share for $36520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16372.0 shares of the IBCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Keller Christina (Director) acquired 660 shares at an average price of $18.94 for $12503.0. The insider now directly holds 8,963 shares of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP).

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is -6.83% lower over the past 12 months. Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) is 9.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.