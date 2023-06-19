InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:INFU Stock Is Going Next

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX: INFU) is 14.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INFU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.56% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.93, the stock is 10.70% and 11.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 8.64% at the moment leaves the stock 15.73% off its SMA200. INFU registered 11.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

The stock witnessed a 8.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.91%, and is 13.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) has around 420 employees, a market worth around $191.25M and $113.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4965.00 and Fwd P/E is 44.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.79% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.70% this year.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.85M, and float is at 19.39M with Short Float at 0.41%.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malhotra R. Rimmy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Malhotra R. Rimmy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $8.70 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Malhotra R. Rimmy (Director) sold a total of 7,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $8.92 per share for $63869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the INFU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Malhotra R. Rimmy (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.04 for $45190.0. The insider now directly holds 217,574 shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU).

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -20.94% down over the past 12 months and CorVel Corporation (CRVL) that is 41.80% higher over the same period.