InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT) is 85.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IHT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 37.72% and 77.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 8.77% at the moment leaves the stock 71.32% off its SMA200. IHT registered 29.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 103.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.84.

The stock witnessed a 109.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.52%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.57% over the week and 18.67% over the month.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $26.19M and $7.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.93% and -18.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.70% this year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.01M, and float is at 2.92M with Short Float at 0.61%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIRTH JAMES F,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that WIRTH JAMES F bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $950.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.93 million shares.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that WIRTH JAMES F (President & CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $935.00 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.93 million shares of the IHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, WIRTH JAMES F (President & CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $3660.00 for $7.32 million. The insider now directly holds 5,933,161 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -39.48% down over the past 12 months and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) that is 24.84% higher over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -16.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.