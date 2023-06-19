Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Is Up 7.09% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $27.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOTV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.44% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.03% higher than the price target low of $7.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.29, the stock is -11.46% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -45.18% off its SMA200. NOTV registered -59.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.76%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has around 2099 employees, a market worth around $133.41M and $597.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.13% and -80.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.69M, and float is at 20.72M with Short Float at 9.08%.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sagartz John E,the company’sChief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Sagartz John E bought 5,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $4.91 per share for a total of $25041.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Inotiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Beattie John Gregory (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $6.99 per share for $34950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63795.0 shares of the NOTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Pitchford William D (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 2,123 shares at an average price of $5.82 for $12366.0. The insider now directly holds 74,051 shares of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV).