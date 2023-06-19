Is BioVie Inc. (BIVI) a good stock to buy now?

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is -28.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $14.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.54, the stock is -9.77% and -21.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -6.06% off its SMA200. BIVI registered 223.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.92%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.84.

The stock witnessed a -22.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.98%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 318.11% and -61.47% from its 52-week high.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.90% this year.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.33M, and float is at 12.47M with Short Float at 4.61%.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERMAN RICHARD J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BERMAN RICHARD J sold 5,984 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $5.81 per share for a total of $34782.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23210.0 shares.

BioVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that BERMAN RICHARD J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $6.50 per share for $32506.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29194.0 shares of the BIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, BERMAN RICHARD J (Director) disposed off 7,613 shares at an average price of $8.52 for $64870.0. The insider now directly holds 34,194 shares of BioVie Inc. (BIVI).