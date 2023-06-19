Is comScore Inc. (SCOR) a good stock to buy now?

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is -21.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -0.97% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -28.68% off its SMA200. SCOR registered -55.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.71.

The stock witnessed a 7.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.87%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has around 1382 employees, a market worth around $80.50M and $374.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.56% and -62.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.00%).

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for comScore Inc. (SCOR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

comScore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.85M, and float is at 75.23M with Short Float at 4.69%.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at comScore Inc. (SCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 175,642 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

comScore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL (Director) bought a total of 124,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $0.88 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.45 million shares of the SCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL (Director) acquired 249,074 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,323,261 shares of comScore Inc. (SCOR).