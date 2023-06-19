Is eHealth Inc. (EHTH) a good stock to buy now?

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) is 83.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHTH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -77.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 7.89% and 12.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 41.64% off its SMA200. EHTH registered -7.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.48.

The stock witnessed a 11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.59%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has around 1515 employees, a market worth around $249.94M and $373.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.84% and -19.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.65M, and float is at 25.97M with Short Float at 3.44%.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at eHealth Inc. (EHTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Galimi Gavin G.,the company’sSVP, General Counsel & Secr. SEC filings show that Galimi Gavin G. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $9.01 per share for a total of $18020.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

eHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that WOLF DALE B (Director) bought a total of 2,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $6.42 per share for $17132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47932.0 shares of the EHTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, WOLF DALE B (Director) acquired 10,264 shares at an average price of $6.37 for $65418.0. The insider now directly holds 45,264 shares of eHealth Inc. (EHTH).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 39.95% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is 20.63% higher over the same period. Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is 20.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.