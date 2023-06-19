Is Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) a good stock to buy now?

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) is 12.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.00 and a high of $60.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.69% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.08% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.55, the stock is 8.76% and 9.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 7.95% off its SMA200. HAYN registered 48.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.37.

The stock witnessed a 15.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.82%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) has around 1223 employees, a market worth around $658.81M and $559.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.47 and Fwd P/E is 10.99. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.76% and -15.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haynes International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 619.00% this year.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.54M, and float is at 12.28M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pinkham Scott R,the company’sVP – TUBE AND WIRE. SEC filings show that Pinkham Scott R sold 9,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $57.60 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24965.0 shares.

Haynes International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Maudlin Daniel W (CFO, VP – FINANCE) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $58.10 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25724.0 shares of the HAYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Pinkham Scott R (VP – TUBE AND WIRE) disposed off 14,300 shares at an average price of $53.22 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 24,965 shares of Haynes International Inc. (HAYN).

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 13.75% up over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 30.01% higher over the same period.