Is Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) a good stock to buy now?

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) is -18.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.21 and a high of $216.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $134.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $157.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.54% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.18% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.55, the stock is -2.68% and -13.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.09% off its SMA200. MLAB registered -26.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.06.

The stock witnessed a -13.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.09%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $722.48M and $219.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 806.85 and Fwd P/E is 82.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.69% and -37.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.50% this year.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.35M, and float is at 5.01M with Short Float at 8.61%.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sakys John,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Sakys John sold 2,128 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $167.01 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9696.0 shares.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Sakys John (CFO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $171.62 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9696.0 shares of the MLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Sakys John (CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $165.71 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 9,696 shares of Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB).

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -39.62% down over the past 12 months and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is 46.87% higher over the same period. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is 23.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.