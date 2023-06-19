Is PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) a good stock to buy now?

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) is -13.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $1.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.42% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 55.81% higher than the price target low of $2.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is 9.90% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.86% off its SMA200. PED registered -29.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.52.

The stock witnessed a 9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.83%, and is 12.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $77.50M and $31.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -29.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.72M, and float is at 26.24M with Short Float at 0.07%.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KUKES SIMON G,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KUKES SIMON G bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.89 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Clark Moore (Executive VP) sold a total of 174,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $1.05 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the PED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, KUKES SIMON G (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 263,931 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 6,391,497 shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading 13.86% up over the past 12 months.