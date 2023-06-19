Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) a good stock to buy now?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -13.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 3.33% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -20.82% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -45.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.92.

The stock witnessed a 11.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.62%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $73.00M and $16.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.33% and -57.45% from its 52-week high.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.52M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $8500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -31.29% down over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is -8.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.