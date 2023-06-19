Is Redwire Corporation (RDW) a good stock to buy now?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is 42.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $4.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is 11.51% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 5.22% at the moment leaves the stock 5.54% off its SMA200. RDW registered -25.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.49.

The stock witnessed a 4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.44%, and is 12.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $172.30M and $147.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.86% and -38.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-191.00%).

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwire Corporation (RDW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.00% this year.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.28M, and float is at 25.53M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Redwire Corporation (RDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC sold 40,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36.42 million shares.

Redwire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC (Director) sold a total of 18,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $2.51 per share for $46086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36.46 million shares of the RDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC (Director) disposed off 32,248 shares at an average price of $2.54 for $81910.0. The insider now directly holds 36,482,884 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW).