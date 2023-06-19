Is Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) a good stock to buy now?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) is 57.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $1.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 26.14% and 48.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 9.76% at the moment leaves the stock 44.56% off its SMA200. STRR registered 57.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 39.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.93.

The stock witnessed a 68.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.82%, and is 21.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 7.66% over the month.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $18.70M and $112.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.50. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.37% and 7.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.52M, and float is at 11.87M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eberwein Jeffrey E.,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Eberwein Jeffrey E. bought 27,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $33275.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.28 million shares.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $1.16 per share for $1391.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.25 million shares of the STRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Eberwein Jeffrey E. (Executive Chairman) acquired 18,293 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $20854.0. The insider now directly holds 3,246,891 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR).