Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -89.41% Change This Year

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -89.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $28.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 3.87% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -88.55% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -97.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.12.

The stock witnessed a 1.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.59%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $3.53M and $11.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.97% and -97.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.30%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.11M, and float is at 15.73M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wolin Jonathan S.,the company’sChief of Staff, CCO & GC. SEC filings show that Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $0.03 per share for a total of $10.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6983.0 shares.