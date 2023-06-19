JOANN Inc. (JOAN) down -64.21% since start of the year

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) is -64.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $11.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -26.03% and -35.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -73.13% off its SMA200. JOAN registered -88.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.89.

The stock witnessed a -40.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.85%, and is -4.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $40.40M and $2.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.37% and -91.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JOANN Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -465.80% this year.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.30M, and float is at 38.64M with Short Float at 6.45%.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at JOANN Inc. (JOAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hays Marybeth,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hays Marybeth bought 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $25199.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44664.0 shares.

JOANN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Sekella Scott (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 27,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $1.59 per share for $44043.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78754.0 shares of the JOAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Will Robert (EVP, Chief Merchandising) disposed off 1,279 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $2635.0. The insider now directly holds 113,367 shares of JOANN Inc. (JOAN).

JOANN Inc. (JOAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 30.28% up over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -9.24% lower over the same period.