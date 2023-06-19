John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) is 55.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.57 and a high of $125.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBSS stock was last observed hovering at around $122.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.84% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.84% lower than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.02, the stock is 6.36% and 14.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 39.68% off its SMA200. JBSS registered 89.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.76%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.16. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.62% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.59M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 1.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANFILIPPO JASPER BRIAN JR,the company’sCOO, President. SEC filings show that SANFILIPPO JASPER BRIAN JR sold 6,199 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $94.00 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17582.0 shares.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Taaffe Ellen (Director) sold a total of 1,992 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $92.61 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10119.0 shares of the JBSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Sanfilippo John E (Director) acquired 4,232 shares at an average price of $82.59 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 44,240 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS).

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hershey Company (HSY) that is trading 26.45% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 2.24% higher over the same period.