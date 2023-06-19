Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) is 10.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.15 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KFS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -118.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -118.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.74, the stock is 1.46% and 2.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 9.92% off its SMA200. KFS registered 64.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.58%, and is -4.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has around 471 employees, a market worth around $229.34M and $94.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.27. Profit margin for the company is 57.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.71% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 750.00% this year.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.06M, and float is at 18.32M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hannon Gregory Paul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hannon Gregory Paul sold 15,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $8.60 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.54 million shares.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that OAKMONT CAPITAL INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,131 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $8.60 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the KFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Kavanagh Terence Michael (Director) disposed off 15,131 shares at an average price of $8.60 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,536,802 shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS).