Know Labs Inc. (KNW) down -16.87% since start of the year

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW) is -16.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is 8.86% and 23.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 26.67% at the moment leaves the stock -4.53% off its SMA200. KNW registered -21.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.67%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.79%, and is 6.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.75% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $50.90M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.25% and -66.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.00%).

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Know Labs Inc. (KNW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Know Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.21M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Know Labs Inc. (KNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Takesako Ichiro John Paul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Takesako Ichiro John Paul sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $0.88 per share for a total of $6601.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Know Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Takesako Ichiro John Paul (Director) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $0.87 per share for $7408.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27500.0 shares of the KNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, English Jessica (Chief Marketing Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.92 for $4593.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Know Labs Inc. (KNW).