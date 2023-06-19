KORE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Now

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) is 5.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $4.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KORE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -11.92% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -28.80% off its SMA200. KORE registered -63.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.41.

The stock witnessed a -9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 74.20% over the month.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has around 595 employees, a market worth around $99.50M and $265.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1008.33% and -72.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.20% this year.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.53M, and float is at 60.06M with Short Float at 2.28%.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bahl Romil,the company’sPres., Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bahl Romil bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $14350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Bahl Romil (Pres., Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $1.50 per share for $15000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the KORE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Bahl Romil (Pres., Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.52 for $15200.0. The insider now directly holds 320,004 shares of KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE).