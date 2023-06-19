Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) – The 8.49% Upside Potential Remains

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) is -26.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.05 and a high of $83.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LKFN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.2% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.83% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.99, the stock is 3.24% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. LKFN registered -20.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.80%.

The stock witnessed a 14.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.84%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $270.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.29 and Fwd P/E is 14.84. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.40% and -35.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.58M, and float is at 24.51M with Short Float at 8.10%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WELCH M SCOTT,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WELCH M SCOTT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $45.90 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Lakeland Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that PICHON EMILY E (Director) bought a total of 1,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $47.80 per share for $48995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16238.0 shares of the LKFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, WELCH M SCOTT (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $51.58 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN).

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -22.34% down over the past 12 months and First Merchants Corporation (FRME) that is -23.09% lower over the same period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is -34.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.