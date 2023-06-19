Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) is 52.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $8.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSEA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 7.58% and 18.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 32.06% off its SMA200. LSEA registered 9.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a 15.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.69%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has around 454 employees, a market worth around $310.37M and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.10 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Distance from 52-week low is 77.46% and -5.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landsea Homes Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.00M, and float is at 14.36M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ho John,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ho John bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Landsea Homes Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Forsum Michael (President and COO) bought a total of 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $7.50 per share for $99998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the LSEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, PORTER CHRISTOPHER T (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 6,666 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $49995.0. The insider now directly holds 62,548 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA).