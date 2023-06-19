Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 78.0% Upside

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) is -20.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRMR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is -10.66% and -21.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -20.62% off its SMA200. LRMR registered 43.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.34%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.06.

The stock witnessed a -10.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.66%, and is -9.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.69% and -51.82% from its 52-week high.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.90M, and float is at 39.71M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Celano Michael,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Celano Michael bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $18632.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BEN-MAIMON CAROLE (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $3.71 per share for $18525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the LRMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Truitt Joseph (Director) acquired 2,750 shares at an average price of $3.73 for $10258.0. The insider now directly holds 2,750 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR).