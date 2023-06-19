Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) up 4.04% since start of the year

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) is 4.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWIM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is -7.00% and 11.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. SWIM registered -55.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.84.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.79%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has around 2198 employees, a market worth around $385.69M and $641.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.67. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.39% and -58.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.10% this year.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.10M, and float is at 105.78M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cline James E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cline James E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $34000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Latham Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Cline James E (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $3.40 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SWIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Cowley Joshua D. (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 7,215 shares at an average price of $2.26 for $16306.0. The insider now directly holds 207,686 shares of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM).

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 1.17% up over the past 12 months and Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is 34.91% higher over the same period.