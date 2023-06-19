LianBio (LIAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) is 51.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.94% higher than the price target low of $3.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is -2.42% and 8.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 25.11% off its SMA200. LIAN registered -0.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.09%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.10%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 132.71% and -23.38% from its 52-week high.

LianBio (LIAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LianBio (LIAN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LianBio is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year.

LianBio (LIAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.16M, and float is at 106.09M with Short Float at 0.07%.

LianBio (LIAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LianBio (LIAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QIAN JIANG,the company’sSVP, China General Manager. SEC filings show that QIAN JIANG sold 2,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $3702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67349.0 shares.

LianBio disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) bought a total of 998,240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $2.40 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.73 million shares of the LIAN stock.

LianBio (LIAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) that is trading 46.42% up over the past 12 months and Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) that is 18.65% higher over the same period.