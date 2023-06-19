Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Is Up 131.41% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is 131.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $23.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.09, the stock is 9.41% and 23.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 83.61% off its SMA200. LMB registered 304.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a 16.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.55%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $243.79M and $503.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.12 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 391.63% and 0.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Limbach Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.47M, and float is at 9.12M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRATT GORDON G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PRATT GORDON G sold 70,939 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $21.14 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Limbach Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Sharp Jay (President of Limbach) sold a total of 222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $17.52 per share for $3889.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52566.0 shares of the LMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Horowitz Joshua (Director) acquired 2,127 shares at an average price of $10.48 for $22287.0. The insider now directly holds 256,672 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB).

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) that is 304.87% higher over the past 12 months. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is -17.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.