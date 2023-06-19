Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is -8.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1065.55 and a high of $1615.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1336.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.32% off its average median price target of $1462.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.36% off the consensus price target high of $1660.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $1360.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1321.97, the stock is -0.84% and -7.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.30% off its SMA200. MTD registered 13.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.70.

The stock witnessed a -3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.15%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) has around 16400 employees, a market worth around $29.43B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.57 and Fwd P/E is 26.94. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.06% and -18.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.80%).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.08M, and float is at 21.96M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keller Gerry,the company’sHead of Process Analytics. SEC filings show that Keller Gerry sold 449 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $1400.00 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Wong Ann Ping Richard (Head of Asia/Pac Market Orgs) sold a total of 1,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1395.27 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 380.0 shares of the MTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Magloth Christian (Head of Human Resources) disposed off 725 shares at an average price of $1384.65 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 730 shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 2.28% up over the past 12 months and Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) that is 19.38% higher over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 4.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.