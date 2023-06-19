Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) is 35.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $14.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.00, the stock is 38.46% and 70.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 9.44% at the moment leaves the stock 16.66% off its SMA200. MBIO registered -11.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.32k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.58.

The stock witnessed a 81.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.18%, and is 22.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 183.69% and -43.26% from its 52-week high.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.09M, and float is at 5.58M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Litchman Manuel MD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Litchman Manuel MD bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $2582.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Mustang Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $0.52 per share for $2582.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the MBIO stock.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.