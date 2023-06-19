MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) is 2.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.26 and a high of $37.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.32% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.48, the stock is 17.94% and 23.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.04% off its SMA200. MVBF registered -29.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.10%.

The stock witnessed a 27.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is 10.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) has around 477 employees, a market worth around $273.36M and $147.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.25% and -39.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.30% this year.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.62M, and float is at 10.58M with Short Float at 1.68%.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BECKER W MARSTON,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BECKER W MARSTON bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $21.82 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47834.0 shares.

MVB Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Owen Jan Lynn (Director) bought a total of 984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $25.41 per share for $25003.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 984.0 shares of the MVBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, BECKER W MARSTON (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.73 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 42,834 shares of MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF).

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading 1.76% up over the past 12 months and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) that is -0.75% lower over the same period. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is 17.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.