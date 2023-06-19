Myomo Inc. (MYO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) is 1.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is 5.20% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -38.26% off its SMA200. MYO registered -71.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.21.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.65%, and is 12.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.57% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $10.70M and $15.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.92% and -77.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-167.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.20M, and float is at 17.11M with Short Float at 0.05%.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GUDONIS PAUL R,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that GUDONIS PAUL R bought 307,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Myomo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that HENRY DAVID A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 76,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $0.33 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Mitchell Micah (Chief Commerical Officer) acquired 15,384 shares at an average price of $0.33 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 64,815 shares of Myomo Inc. (MYO).

Myomo Inc. (MYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months.