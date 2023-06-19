Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) is 52.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 48.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -5.01% and -6.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 16.91% off its SMA200. NLTX registered -20.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.30%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.72.

The stock witnessed a -11.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.38%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 106.45% and -42.26% from its 52-week high.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.42M, and float is at 33.47M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Priti,the company’sFormer Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Patel Priti sold 3,769 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $2608.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37313.0 shares.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Patel Priti (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 14,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $0.60 per share for $8588.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31082.0 shares of the NLTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Smith Sean Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,316 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $1980.0. The insider now directly holds 15,960 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX).