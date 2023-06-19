NHC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Now

National HealthCare Corporation (AMEX: NHC) is 3.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.56 and a high of $72.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NHC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -31.45% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -31.45% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.78, the stock is 1.50% and 4.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. NHC registered -10.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.12.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.40%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) has around 12355 employees, a market worth around $932.88M and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.35. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.83% and -14.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National HealthCare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.80% this year.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.34M, and float is at 12.38M with Short Float at 3.38%.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURGESS ERNEST G III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURGESS ERNEST G III bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $58.85 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83000.0 shares.

National HealthCare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that ABERNATHY JAMES PAUL (Director) bought a total of 2,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $57.45 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31390.0 shares of the NHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, BURGESS ERNEST G III (Director) disposed off 531 shares at an average price of $58.90 for $31275.0. The insider now directly holds 80,700 shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NHC).

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is trading -68.11% down over the past 12 months and The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) that is 28.62% higher over the same period.