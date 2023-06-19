NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) – The 89.6% Upside Potential Remains

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) is -53.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -18.15% and -16.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -40.49% off its SMA200. NRXP registered 0.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.98%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.72%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.12% and -66.23% from its 52-week high.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.45M, and float is at 37.79M with Short Float at 3.35%.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Willard Stephen H,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Willard Stephen H bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $58500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that VAN VOORHEES SETH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.10 per share for $33000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46337.0 shares of the NRXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Javitt Jonathan C (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 12,899,997 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP).