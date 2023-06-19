ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) is 14.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONTF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.55, the stock is 9.40% and 13.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 15.62% off its SMA200. ONTF registered -8.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.58.

The stock witnessed a 26.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.66%, and is 5.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $391.16M and $185.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 122.14. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.54% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON24 Inc. (ONTF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON24 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.20% this year.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.30M, and float is at 43.79M with Short Float at 3.27%.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ON24 Inc. (ONTF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharan Sharat,the company’sPresident and Chief Executive. SEC filings show that Sharan Sharat sold 18,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $8.47 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.54 million shares.

ON24 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Sharan Sharat (President and Chief Executive) sold a total of 18,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $8.51 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the ONTF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Blackie James (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.50 for $84982.0. The insider now directly holds 375,281 shares of ON24 Inc. (ONTF).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 35.97% up over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is 18.88% higher over the same period. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is 31.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.